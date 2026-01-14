NEW YORK

/PRNewswire/ — Community Access has named Hercules Argyriou as the newest member of its Board of Directors. Community Access is a non-profit organization that expands opportunities for people living with mental health concerns to recover from trauma and discrimination through affordable housing, training, advocacy, and healing-focused services.“It’s our great pleasure to welcome Hercules Argyriou to our Board of Directors,” said. “Hercules has long been a valued partner in our shared endeavor – creating quality affordable and supportive housing where people in need can make a home. He is a leader in this sector, with decades of experience in construction and real estate development. I look forward to his contributions in this new role and the impact he will have as we continue to expand our housing development pipeline and support people living with mental health concerns in building and rebuilding lives from the foundation of a stable home.”is a longtime partner and Vice President of Mega Contracting Group, with over 35 years of experience in the development and construction of affordable and supportive housing across New York City. He provides global oversight of the company’s operations, focusing on high-level agency and client relationships, as well as overseeing the company’s development projects and key administrative functions, including compliance, accounting, legal, and database development. An advocate of affordable housing for the less fortunate New Yorkers, Hercules is very active among industry groups serving their needs. He holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering and M.S. degrees in Structural Engineering and Construction Management, all from the Polytechnic Institute of New York, where he met his business partners and friends in 1979. “I am humbled and honored to join the Board of Directors at Community Access, an organization that has spent more than 50 years championing the fundamental right to housing and self-determination,” said. “I look forward to supporting their vital work in creating high-quality affordable and supportive housing and ensuring that families get a key to a home of their own, and New Yorkers living with mental health concerns are given the opportunities and the supportive environment they need to thrive.”Founded in 1974, Community Access is a provider of supportive housing and support services in New York City for people living with mental health concerns. Rooted in the simple truth that people are experts in their own lives, Community Access expands opportunities for people living with mental health concerns to recover from trauma and discrimination through affordable housing, training, advocacy, and healing-focused services. Community Access provides person-centered services that help people pursue goals that are important to them – from gaining access to an affordable home, to learning new skills; from re-establishing community ties, to setting goals for the future. SOURCE Community Access