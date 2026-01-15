DARTMOUTH, Mass., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Community Autism Services is proud to announce the grand opening of a second, new autism learning center in Dartmouth, MA, dedicated to providing comprehensive, high-quality care for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Located at 5 Ventura Dr., Dartmouth, MA 02747, the new center is thoughtfully designed to create a warm, supportive, and engaging learning environment where children can thrive and reach their fullest potential. The Haverhill center features:
- Indoor & Outdoor Play Space
- Pre-school Style Classroom
- Individual Learning Rooms
- Social Learning Play Spaces
Source link
Leave a Reply