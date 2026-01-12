HAVERHILL, Mass., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Community Autism Services is proud to announce the grand opening of a new autism learning center in Haverhill, MA, dedicated to providing comprehensive, high-quality care for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Located at 3 Ferry St, 2nd FL, Bradford, MA 01835, the new center is thoughtfully designed to create a warm, supportive, and engaging learning environment where children can thrive and reach their fullest potential. The Haverhill center features:
- Indoor & Outdoor Play Space
- Pre-school Style Classroom
- Individual Learning Rooms
- Social Learning Play Spaces
