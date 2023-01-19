National

Company Not Planning Any Layoff, Confirms CEO Khosrowshahi

admin
10Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 26 Second


  • Home
  • Business
  • Good News For Uber Employees: Company Not Planning Any Layoff, Confirms CEO Khosrowshahi

Nearly 20 per cent of the Uber’s car fleet could be self-driving in 12 to 15 years, Dara Khosrowshahi said in Davos on Thursday.

Indians Travelled 4.5 Billion Km In Uber Cabs In 2022, Roughly The Distance From Earth To Neptune
It comes as a piece of good news for many Uber employees. 

Davos: Amid layoff season, ride-hailing service company Uber’s chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi on Thursday announced that his firm is not currently planning any company-wide layoffs and added that 20 per cent of the Uber’s car fleet could be self-driving in 12 to 15 years. Dara Khosrowshahi said this in Davos on Thursday.

“The company has worked to cut costs for months, early enough relative to others that a memo the CEO wrote on this tougher stance ‘landed a bit like a lead balloon initially,’” Khosrowshahi said at a Wall Street Journal event on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting.

Dara Khosrowshahi said 20 per cent of the Uber’s car fleet could be self-driving in 12 to 15 years, reported news agency Reuters.

The Uber CEO further added that the company is interested in talking to manufacturers about the purpose-built cars for rideshare.




Published Date: January 19, 2023 3:15 PM IST



Updated Date: January 19, 2023 3:26 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories