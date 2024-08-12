“Comprehensive Skill Development can Create Adequate Manpower for India’s Aviation Expansion,” Says Sky One Group Chairman Jaideep Mirchandani

Indias aviation sector’s expansion could generate around 72,900 new jobs by 2035, according to news reports. There will be high demand for pilots, aircraft service technicians, avionics technicians, safety and compliance managers, engineers, quality managers, operations controllers, and ground staff. This surge calls for the need for more advanced training institutes and the revamping of existing academics with changing aviation dynamics, industry experts feel.

Jaideep Mirchandani, Group Chairman Sky One

“India’s aviation sector is witnessing a major boom. Major airlines have already placed orders for new airplanes to meet the increasing demand. The government is also focused on the construction of new airports and the modernisation of existing ones. These expansion plans will create more job opportunities in all major aviation-related segments. Hence, there needs to be an emphasis upon developing and training adequate manpower through expert guidance, modernised methods and a supportive environment,” says Jaideep Mirchandani, group Chairman of aviation major Sky One.

Recently when asked about the skill shortages among technicians and engineers in the Parliament, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol noted that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued regulations under CAR-147 (Basic), which approves Basic Maintenance Training Organisations. He said that these regulations align with international standards set by ICAO and EASA. India also issued a record number of 1,622 commercial pilot licenses in 2023, including 292 for women.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

“These are all huge positive signs and exemplify the government’s commitment to developing a talent pool to address pilot shortage and enhance the quality of training. Equal focus should be given to increasing the skills and employability of young men and women in related segments as well. This necessitates a multi-dimensional approach to skill development, extending to sectors like Aircraft Maintenance Engineers (AMEs), to ably support India’s plan to develop into a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) hub,” adds Mr. Mirchandani.

In May this year, the Airport Authority of India launched an internship programme, ‘Pradipti,’ to nurture an interest in aviation and provide the youth with first-hand experience of the functioning of airports. The initiative aims to familiarise the youth with the practical aspects of airport infrastructure, operations and air navigation services. “Such training is highly laudable as it will help generate interest in other segments of aviation and help job seekers to explore diverse options in the industry,” says Mr. Mirchandani and concludes, “Industry stakeholders, educational institutions and government bodies must synergise to meet the growing need for diverse skill sets in the aviation industry.”