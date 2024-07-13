Confederation of Indian Industry CII and Hyatt Hotels launches Industry Led Hospitality Programme with Ecole Hotelier de Lausanne in India

The 18-month VET by EHL Swiss Professional Diploma programme is a product of the renowned EHL Hospitality Business School in Switzerland.

The programme will be delivered at Hyatt Hotels in Delhi NCR and Lucknow by the best industry experts as faculty members.

Students who have finished their Class 12 and/or graduation can enroll for this program.

There are assured job placements after successful completion of the course.

Under a significant initiative for skill development in the Indian hospitality industry, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is launching an 18-month Vocational Education and Training (VET) Swiss Professional Diploma programme in collaboration with EHL and Hyatt Hotels in Delhi NCR and Lucknow.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Launch of CII Institute of Hospitality centers with Hyatt Hotels

Students who have completed their Class 12 can enroll for this programme which is being delivered at premium Hyatt properties including Hyatt Regency (Delhi), Hyatt Regency (Lucknow), Andaz (Delhi) and Grand Hyatt (Gurugram). At present, there are over 500 students undergoing training by CII at other hotels across India. CII also assures job placements to its students upon their successful completion of the Swiss Professional Diploma.

Sunjae Sharma – Managing Director – India & Southwest Asia, Hyatt Hotels, “At a time when India is emerging as a global leader in the hospitality industry, there is significant growth potential for the youth of India who choose the VET by EHL programme, offered by the Confederation of Indian Industry. We are proud to be the first international hotel chain company in India to collaborate with CII and EHL for this initiative and to contribute to training a new generation of hoteliers. I am confident that the learning and training imparted at Hyatt will enable these young minds to stand out in this competitive sector and achieve their dreams.”

Aman Aditya Sachdev, Director & Regional Head at EHL for South Asia, Middle East & Myanmar, “The VET by EHL program is based on principles of the world-renowned Swiss Competency Framework and has been developed by EHL subject matter experts and faculty members, as well as with global industry feedback. The objective of the program is to prepare the youth worldwide for frontline job roles in the hospitality industry at global standards. Students of the program in India will be at a significant advantage with future employers, in global mobility and in their career progression. They will acquire the relevant knowledge and competencies required by the industry at par with international programs.

We are excited to launch the VET by EHL program today at multiple Hyatt Hotels across India. The program shall be delivered in coordination with the CII Institute of Hospitality; CII and EHL have established a long-term strategic partnership in India for the skilling of the youth for the hospitality sector.“

Sougata Roy Choudhury – Executive Director, Confederation of Indian Industry, “With the rapidly expanding hospitality industry in India and many other countries, there is an unprecedented requirement of skilled professionals. Also, the youths’ interest in long duration courses is dwindling. Hence, CII, as an Industry body has stepped in to bridge this gap through the VET by EHL Swiss Professional Diploma initiative, that offers practical training by industry experts at renowned and luxurious Hyatt hotels. We ensure students are job-ready from day one, and upon completing this 18-month diploma, they secure placements in top hotels and restaurants worldwide.”

About the Programme

The VET by EHL Swiss Professional Diplomas is spread over 18 months, divided into three levels of learning: Foundation, Intermediate, and Advanced. The program will offer learning in three distinct streams: ‘Culinary’, ‘Food & Beverage Service’, and ‘Rooms’, following VET by EHL’s world-renowned quality assurance standards. Each certificate level builds skills on top of the previous and culminates in a Professional Diploma.

Students will get online access to the world-class global Learning Management System. They will be assessed on both theoretical knowledge on the Learning Management System and practical skills acquired during training. Upon completion of the course, they will become part of the prestigious VET by EHL Global Alumni Network. Furthermore, they are also offered the option to enroll for and pursue a UGC-recognized degree.

Students are assured placements by CII after successful completion of the program. Backed by the coveted international diploma, being job-ready in 18 months and with real-life learning experience at luxury hotels, they will turn sought-after by all five-star hotels in the country and abroad.

Students must have cleared the 12th standard from a recognized board in India with a minimum of 50% marks in English to be eligible for the program.

For more details about the program:

Call: 8700554435

Email: admissions@ciiskills.in

Website:www.ciiih.com

About CII

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) works to create and sustain an environment conducive to the development of India, partnering industry, Government, and civil society through advisory and consultative processes. CII works closely with the top 86 hospitality member organizations.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, commonly known as Hyatt Hotels & Resorts, is an American multinational hospitality company. This renowned group has more than 1350 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 69 countries, across six continents.

About EHL Hospitality Business School

EHL is the worlds leading hospitality institute and has pioneered the methods of Swiss hospitality education for over 131 years. The VET by EHL programme uses a balanced learning approach that combines hands-on courses with blended learning courses to develop operational skills for the industry and transferable skills for future growth and learning.