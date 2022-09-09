Confident Group and Dr. Roy CJ Ink Association with SIIMA Awards

Confident Group, a leading real estate conglomerate based out of Bangalore, announced partnership with South Indian International Awards (SIIMA). For the current year (2022), they are excited to be the ground sponsor for the event.

Dr. Roy CJ, Chairman, Confident Group, is the ground sponsor for SIIMA Awards, 2022

Be it in Dubai, Singapore or India, Confident Group Chairman, Dr. Roy CJ has left no stone unturned to be associated with SIIMA awards, one of the most prestigious award ceremonies connecting the glamour world of South.

Dr. Roy CJ & Confident Group have been at the forefront in unanimously producing over 10 feature films in Malayalam and Kannada. Glamour world events have multiple times sighted Confident Group as their key sponsor to varied events.

In 2021, Dr. Roy CJ Co-produced a big budget film Marakkar with prominent stars from down South and North including Mohan Lal, Manju Warrier, Keerthi Suresh, Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty and Kalyani Priyadarshan; and it was released in more than one South Indian language other than Hindi. Mein Hoon Moosa is another film in their list to be released on 30th September of this year, starring Suresh Gopi.

From film making to sports, reality series, award functions or charity events; Confident Group has acclaimed its presence via multiple media. They became official sponsors to the Sri Lankan team during Cricket World Cup 2016 and sponsors to the West Indies team earlier in 2013 and 2014. Thus, they have constantly stayed alongside sporting events.

The SIIMA award ceremony will be held in Bengaluru on September 10 & 11. The event will be attended by multiple South Indian superstars with a great celebration and a massive crowd.

SIIMA awards hold a great significance not only in South Indian Industry but all over the country. Last year the 9th SIIMA film awards were held in Hyderabad.

Over the years, SIIMA Awards has marked its global presence in countries like Dubai, Sharjah, Malaysia, Dubai, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar & Hyderabad. The award will be telecast on Sun TV, Sun Gemini, Sun Udaya and Sun Surya, tapping each region.

Confident Group, with over 155 real estate projects to date, across Kerala and Karnataka, needs little introduction. Dr. Roy CJ has founded Confident Group and led the way for over 16 years. He is a devout individual who credits project success to three major attributes-maintaining stringent quality, ensuring complete safety and on time delivery.

Confident Group & Dr. Roy CJ have on innumerable occasions put their step forward in giving back to society. A continued aid to Prarthana Cancer Care is one such example. Helping Hands is another initiative where, homes are built for the flood victims and economically lesser privileged families, scholarship are given to financially underprivileged children, and medical requirements of needy are supported.