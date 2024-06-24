Home

‘Opposition Can Cooperate If…’: Congress After BJP Chief JP Nadda Named Leader Of House In Rajya Sabha

BJP chief JP Nadda has been named as the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, replacing Union minister Piyush Goyal, who emerged victorious in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha election 2024.

BJP chief JP Nadda replaced Union Minister Piyush Goyal as the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha. (File Photo: ANI)

Congress on Monday congratulated Union Minister JP Nadda after it was announced that the BJP National President will be new Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha. Taking to X, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh extended his greetings to Nadda on the new assignment, urging him to accommodate the views of the opposition in the Upper House.

“Greetings to J P Nadda ji on his being nominated as the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha. As Venkaiah Naidu garu might have said — if the Leader of the House can accommodate, the Opposition can cooperate,” Ramesh wrote on ‘X’.

Earlier, officials source said BJP chief JP Nadda has been named as the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, replacing Union minister Piyush Goyal, who emerged victorious in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha election 2024 and took oath as a member of the Lower House of Parliament on Monday.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

Besides Nadda, 11 other members of the Upper House of Parliament are in the Union Council of Ministers.

