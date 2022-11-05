Congress Aims For A Hattrick In Haroli Constituency

Mukesh Agnihotri from Congress had won the Haroli seat in 2017 elections for the second time in a row.
Haroli Constituency Assembly Election 2022: Haroli falls among the 68 constituencies in Himachal Pradesh that are set to go to assembly polls in November 2022. This year Haroli will witness a tough fight between 6 candidates in the political tussle for the seat. In the last assembly elections , Congress had won the seat defeating BJP with a margin of 7377 votes.
HAROLI CONSTITUENCY CANDIDATES FOR HIMACHAL ELECTIONS 2022
- Ram Kumar – BJP
- Mukesh Agnihotri – Congress
- Ravinder Pal Singh Mann – AAP
- Ashhwani Kumar Rana – Rashtriya Devbhumi Party
- Naresh Kumar – Bahujan Samaj Party
HAROLI 2017 ELECTION- BRIEF RECAP
Mukesh Agnihotri from Congress had won the Haroli seat in 2017 elections for the second time in a row. He had received 35095 votes against BJP’s Ram Kumar who got 27718 votes. Last elections Haroli had 4 candidates in the fray.
This year, Himachal will go in single phase voting for all 68 seats on November 12. In a conference the Chief Election Commissioner announced that for voters there will be a KYC facility – Know Your Candidates Candidates: Criminal records to be made accessible to enable voters to make an informed choice.
Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.