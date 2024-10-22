Home

Jharkhand assembly elections: Congress announces 1st list, Ex-IPS Ajoy Kumar to contest from…

The tickets for sitting MLAs Umashankar Akela from Barhi and Alamgir Alam from Pakur have been put on hold. Alamgir Alam is currently in jail due to a money laundering case.

The Congress has announced its first list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, including five women nominees. State Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon and former IPS officer Ajoy Kumar are among the 21 candidates announced by Congress for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections. Rameshwar Oraon, a former police officer and ex-Jharkhand Congress chief, has been fielded from the Lohardaga seat, which is reserved for Scheduled Tribes. Ajoy Kumar, who previously served as a Lok Sabha MP from Jamshedpur and is currently Congress in-charge for Tripura, Odisha, and Nagaland, will contest from Jamshedpur East.

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta is the party’s candidate for Jamshedpur West, while Jai Prakash Patel, who switched from the BJP to Congress in March, will contest from the Mandu constituency. Shilpi Neha Tirkey, daughter of Bandhu Tirkey, the chairman of Congress’ manifesto committee, has been nominated from the Mandar seat, which is reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

The party has fielded several sitting MLAs, including Irfan Ansari from Jamtara, Badal Patralekh from Jarmundi, Pradeep Yadav from Poraiyahat, Deepika Pandey Singh from Mahagama. Other incumbents include Amba Prasad Sahu from Barkagaon, Kumar Jayamangal from Bermo, Purnima Niraj Singh from Jharia, Rajesh Kachhap from Khijri, Bhushan Bara from Simdega, Naman Vikas Kongari from Kolebira, and Ramchandra Singh from Manika.

Additionally, new candidates such as Munna Singh from Hazaribagh Sadar, Mamta Devi from Ramgarh, Jaleshwar Mahato from Baghmara, Sona Ram Sinku from Jagarnathpur, Ajay Nath Shahdeo from Hatia, and Jaiprakash Patel from Mandu have been nominated.

The Central Election Committee of Congress releases the list of party candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/I2TZnkMqkU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 21, 2024

The list was finalized following a Congress screening committee meeting in the national capital on Monday. Out of the 81 assembly seats, Congress plans to contest between 28 and 29 seats.











