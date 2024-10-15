Congress announces candidates for by-elections, Priyanka Gandhi fielded from Wayanad

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday announced the names of candidates for the by-elections to one Lok Sabha and two Assembly seats in Kerala.

Congress’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has been fielded from Wayanad, the seat from where her brother and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had won the General Elections 2024.

Since Rahul had contested from Rae Bareli and won from there as well, he vacated the Wayanad seat.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the by-polls in Kerala’s Wayanad Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday, October 15. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, while addressing a press conference said that the by-polls in Wayanad will be held on November 13 and the results will be announced on November 23.

By-polls for as many as 48 assembly seats will be conducted on November 13 while for Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath assembly seat and Maharashtra’s Nanded Lok Sabha seat, voting will be held on November 20.

The deadline to file nominations is October 25 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 30. Vote counting and the declaration of the results will be held on November 23.