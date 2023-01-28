Congress Announces List Of 17 Candidates, 40 Star Campaigners

Tripura Elections 2023: the Indian National Congress (INC) announced lists of its candidates and star campaigners for poll bound Tripura on Saturday. Congress has enlisted so far 17 candidates who wi
Tripura Elections 2023: the Indian National Congress (INC) announced lists of its candidates and star campaigners for poll bound Tripura on Saturday. Congress has enlisted so far 17 candidates who will contest from different 17 constituencies. Sudip Roy Burman will stand from the capital, Agartala. Speaking for star campaigners, 40 names have been announced with Party Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, party MPs Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, PG Vadra, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal CM Ss Sukhu, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot & others in the list.
Tripura Elections 2023: Congress Announces 17 Candidates
Tripura Elections 2023: Congress Announces 40 Star Campaigners
BJP also announced its first list of candidates for the elections today.
Tripura Elections 2023 Important Dates
The term of Tripura assembly will end on March 22 and will go to polls in a single phase on February 16, 2023.
Last date of filing nomination: Jan 30, 2023
Scrutiny of nomination: Jan 31, 2023
Last date of withdrawal of candidature: Feb 2, 2023
Dates of polling: Feb 16, 2023
Date of counting: March 2, 2023
Published Date: January 28, 2023 3:16 PM IST
