Congress Calls For ‘Rajkot Bandh’ To Mark 1 Month Of TRP Gaming Zone Fire Incident

Twenty seven persons, including four children, were killed when a massive fire swept through the game zone in the Nana-Mava locality of Rajkot city.

Congress workers in Rajkot have called for a ‘bandh’ to demand justice for the victims who tragically lost their lives in the fire incident at TRP Gaming Zone on 25th May. Addressing a presser, Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil urged shopkeepers and owners of other establishments in Rajkot city to keep their premises closed for half a day in memory of the deceased. “I urge all residents of Rajkot city to observe a half-day ‘bandh’ on June 25 (Tuesday) to remember those who lost their lives in the fire tragedy on May 25. We are giving this bandh call so that the government ensures justice. We have also urged managements of schools and colleges to join the bandh,” said Gohil.

He maintained the Congress wants justice for the victims and their families, and asserted there was no political motive behind the strike call.

“This call is not a political stunt. We are doing this to get justice for those who lost their lives. And I am confident people will come forward voluntarily and keep their establishments shut. Our workers will visit markets tomorrow to urge shopkeepers to observe a bandh. There will be no use of force. We will only request them (to observe shutdown) with folded hands,” insisted the Rajya Sabha MP.

Twenty seven persons, including four children, were killed when a massive fire swept through the game zone in the Nana-Mava locality of Rajkot city.












