PM Modi turns 74: Congress Chief Kharge, other leaders from various parties extend birthday wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 74 today and receives birthday wishes from opposition party leaders across the nation.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 74th birthday today (Tuesday). Political leaders across party lines extended warm wishes to Modi on the occasion. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also greeted the Prime Minister and wrote on X, “Best wishes to Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life.”



Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin also extended wishes to the Prime Minister. “Warmest birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Wishing you a long life with enduring health in the years ahead,” Stalin said in a post on X.

In a post on X, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde extended birthday greetings to PM Modi, saying, “My birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wish him good health and long life.”

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is moving towards becoming an economic superpower, I wish him the strength to fulfill his resolve of a developed India by 2047. Maharashtra is also making every possible effort to fulfill Prime Minister Modi’s resolve of making the country a 5 trillion economy. I want to say that the 21st century is India’s century because the captain of the country is Prime Minister Modi. I wish him a very happy birthday,” Shinde added.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by wishing him a “long and healthy life”.

Andhra Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu in a post on X (formerly Twitter), congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday wishes him a “a good health and long life in the service of the nation”.

National President of Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav also gave heartfelt wishes to PM Modi on the occasion of his 74th birthday.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha on Tuesday. In Odisha, he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation projects worth crores and also interact with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban.











