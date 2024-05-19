Congress, JMM Know Nothing About Development; Their Goal Is To X-Ray Poor People Wealth: PM Modi

Home

Jamshedpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Jamshedpur on Sunday and continued his scathing attack on the Congress and Hemant Soren’s Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), stating that both parties know nothing about development and their primary goal is to X-ray poor people’s wealth and steal it. He further stated that both parties want to snatch the reservation of SC and ST.

“Congress and JMM know nothing about development. Their only job is to speak lies, loudly, again and again, and everywhere…their goal is to do the X-ray of poor people’s wealth and steal it. They want to snatch the reservation of SC and ST, They abuse Modi everyday. Can’t they think about anything beyond this?…whole country has realised their truth,” PM Modi said.

#WATCH | Jharkhand: During a public rally in Jamshedpur, PM Modi says, ” Congress and JMM know nothing about development. Their only job is to speak lies, loudly, again and again, and everywhere…their goal is to do the X-ray of poor people’s wealth and steal it. They want to… pic.twitter.com/7WlVHDjw06 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2024

PM Modi against slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his ‘Shehzada’ remark, stating that no businessmen will invest in Congress ruled states as Gandhi keeps opposing business industries.

” Congress and their ally parties, wherever they have govts, I am challenging those CMs and this is not my political statement…their ‘Shehzada’ keeps opposing business industries, businessmen and investments. Which businessman will go and invest in those states? What will happen to the youths of those states?…all investors who come to me say that they won’t go to these states because of their ideology against them, businessmen are verbally abused their…investors will think that since ‘Shehzada’ has this kind of thoughts, his ally parties would have same thoughts as well,” he said.

The Lok Sabha elections in Jharkhand will be conducted in four phases they are – fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh phases. The state will vote on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1 .

The parliamentary seat of Ranchi in Jharkhand leads with a whopping 70 nominations, the highest recorded. Trailing right behind, the North East Delhi constituency in the national capital territory of Delhi stands second with an impressive 69 nominations.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4.







