Congress Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Check Statewise Winning And Losing Candidate List

Congress Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: As per the current trends, the NDA is leading with 280 seats and the INDIA Bloc is trailing only with 239 seats.
Congress Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Probable Winning Candidates
Rahul Gandh- Leading from Rae Bareli
Praniti Shinde- Leading from Solapur
Charanjit Singh Channi- Leading from Jalandhar
Amrinder Singh Raja Warring- Leading from Ludhiana
Karti P Chidambaram leading from Sivaganga
Imran Masood leading from Saharanpur
