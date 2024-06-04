NationalPolitics

Congress Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Check Statewise Winning And Losing Candidate List

Congress Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: As per the current trends, the NDA is leading with 280 seats and the INDIA Bloc is trailing only with 239 seats.

Congress Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Probable Winning Candidates

Rahul Gandh- Leading from Rae Bareli

Praniti Shinde- Leading from Solapur

Charanjit Singh Channi- Leading from Jalandhar

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring- Leading from Ludhiana

Karti P Chidambaram leading from Sivaganga

Imran Masood leading from Saharanpur


