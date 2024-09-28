NationalPolitics

Congress manifesto assures legal MSP, free electricity, caste census; key highlights

The congress party has released its manifesto today, highlighting key promises such as a guaranteed minimum support price, free electricity, free medical treatment, financial assistance for women, and a caste census in the state.

Congress Leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda
Congress Leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda releases congress manifesto ahead of Haryana assembly elections 2024. (Photo Credit- ANI)

Chandigarh: Ahead of Haryana polls, the Congress party released its manifesto on Saturday in the presence of Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) President Udai Bhan. The party’s manifesto outlined key promises such as a guaranteed minimum support price, free electricity, free medical treatment, financial assistance for women, and a caste census in the state.

Key highlights of Congress’ manifesto for Haryana elections 

  1. Unlike “Ladli Behan Yojana” of Madhya Pradesh and “Ladki Behan Yojana” of Maharashtra, the Congress has promised to provide Rs 2000 per month to women, aged 18-60, in the state. They also promised to provide gas cylinders for Rs 500.
  2. The party also promised a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops and immediate compensation of crops for farmers. They even said to form a farmer commission and give subsidies on diesel to farmers.
  3. The Congress promised to provide a plot of 200 yards of land and a house with two rooms to the poor section of society in the state.
  4. The party even assured to conduct a caste-based survey in the state, which they have been voicing for a long time.
  5. In addition to that, the party asserted that it will increase the limit of creamy layer to Rs 10 lakhs.
  6. Congress also highlighted the major issue of unemployment in their manifesto and promised to give 2 lakh permanent jobs to youth and promised to make the state drug-free.
  7. The party also promised to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and to provide Rs 6,000 to senior citizens, handicapped persons, and widows under the Budhapa Pension, Divyang Pension, and Vidhwa Pension, respectively.

‘Congress manifesto backed by research’

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda expressed his confidence in the manifesto and said that it was created after a lot of hard work. He conveyed that many aspects of the manifesto were taken from Rajasthan as well as various other states.

Hooda said, “This manifesto has been made after a lot of hard work, and I congratulate the chairperson of the manifesto, Geeta Ji, and all the members. We learned a lot of things from Rajasthan when Ashok Gehlot was the Chief Minister. we have researched from all the states.”

Congress leader Geeta Bhukkal said, “We talk about giving a safe Haryana in our manifesto. We will build a university in Kurukshetra in the name of Guru Govind Singh Ji. We will also work to give respect to the Punjabi language. We will build a university in Mewat.”

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

Haryana is set to undergo the polls on October 5 to elect a 90-member state legislative assembly to form its next government, with the counting set to take place on October 8. However, in the previous elections in 2019, the BJP won with 40 seats while Congress secured 30 seats.

(With ANI Inputs)





