Congress MP From Jalandhar Santokh Singh Chaudhary Dies Of Heart Attack During Bharat Jodo Yatra

Jalandhar: Congress Lok Sabha MP Jaladhar Santokh Singh Chaudhary passed away after suffering a heart attack on Saturday, while participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab’s Jalandhar. Chaudhary was rushed to a hospital in Phagwara, where he was declared brought dead.
The two-time MP was taking part in the Rahul Gandhi-led march in Phillaur in Jalandhar where he fainted, said senior party leader Partap Singh Bajwa, who was also marching in the yatra. In 2019, Singh became the second-time MP from Jalandhar with a margin of 19,491 votes.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann expresses grief
‘I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of Congress Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, Santokh Singh Chowdhury.. May God rest his soul in peace..,’ Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann wrote on twitter, as he expressed his condolences on passing away of the Congress leader.
Published Date: January 14, 2023 9:42 AM IST
Updated Date: January 14, 2023 11:01 AM IST
