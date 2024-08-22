Home

Jammu And Kashmir Polls: Congress, National Conference Form Alliance; To Fight Assembly Election Together

The National Conference and Congress will contest the forthcoming assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir together and have formed an alliance.

Srinagar: Ahead of the assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress and the National Conference have decided to form an alliance in the Union Territory to contest the forthcoming election together, aiming to increase their chances of victory. NC patron Farooq Abdullah made the official announcement of the alliance in Srinagar on Thursday. Notably, the decision to form the alliance was made after Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar met with the grand old party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

“The alliance has been finalised and by this evening the details of seat-sharing will be announced. The Alliance is for 90 seats,” Farooq Abdullah said.

“People have suffered much in the last 10 years. Statehood is the prime concern for us. And we want all the powers of the state. Our common program is to fight divisive forces. Our doors are open for all, let’s first win the election. My heart is happy today,” the NC patron added.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi asserted that it was his and his party’s duty to ensure that the people of Jammu and Kashmir get their democratic rights back and that statehood is restored.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Rahul Gandhi said that it is the priority of both the Congress Party and the INDIA alliance to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir as soon as possible.

“We had expected that this would be done before the elections but elections have been declared. It is a step forward and we are hoping that statehood will be restored as soon as possible and the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, democratic rights will be restored to them. This is the first time since independence that a state has become a union territory. This has never happened before. Union territories have become states but it is the first time that a State has become Union Territory. So, we are very clear in our national manifesto as well that it is a priority for us that the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh get their democratic rights back,” he said.

“My message to the people of Jammu and Kashmir is…we can help you, the Congress Party is always there. We understand that you’re going through a very difficult period, a tough period, and we want to remove violence,” he added.

Kharge slammed the BJP-led central government and said that the promises made to Jammu and Kashmir were not fulfilled.

“Our party has decided that under the leadership of Rahulji, we will restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, and we make this promise. So far, Union Territories (UTs) mentioned in the Constitution have been made into states, but Jammu and Kashmir, which was a state, was made into a UT, and today, there is no council, assembly, panchayat, or municipality here. Instead of protecting democracy, it has been dismantled,” he said.

“No matter how much BJP and PM Modi try, they cannot suppress the voice of the people. We will stand with the people and strive to fulfil their aspirations,” Kharge added.

In the previous Lok Sabha polls, both the Congress and the NC put up a united front, contesting the elections in partnership. Victory smiled upon the National Conference in two constituencies, Anantnag and Srinagar, although the Congress wasn’t as fortunate, not managing to secure a win in any of the contested seats. The stage is now set for the impending Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, ready to roll out in three installments on the following dates: 18th and 25th of September, and October 1st. The Election Commission has officially put out a notice for the first quartrain of 24 seats. These are the first ever elections in Jammu and Kashmir since the call to revoke Article 370 came into force.

(With ANI inputs)











