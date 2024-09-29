Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge nearly passes out during Kathua rally, says this after getting up

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge felt sick and almost fainted when he was addressing a public rally in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, 29 September 2024.

After recovering a bit, he said that he would not die anytime soon, “at least not before defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

“We will definitely grant statehood and fight for it, no matter what. I am not going to leave it like this. I am 83-years-old, and I’m not going to die so soon. I will stay alive until we remove Modi. I will listen to you and fight for you,” said Congress president.