NationalPolitics

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge nearly passes out during Kathua rally, says this after getting up

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email September 29, 2024
0 105 Less than a minute

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge felt sick and almost fainted when he was addressing a public rally in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, 29 September 2024.

After recovering a bit, he said that he would not die anytime soon, “at least not before defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

“We will definitely grant statehood and fight for it, no matter what. I am not going to leave it like this. I am 83-years-old, and I’m not going to die so soon. I will stay alive until we remove Modi. I will listen to you and fight for you,” said Congress president.


Source link

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email September 29, 2024
0 105 Less than a minute
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Manohar Khattar stirs fresh controversy over farmers’ protest, says protesters are not….

September 28, 2024

PM Modi roars in Jammu, slams Congress for ‘opposing’ 2016 surgical strikes

September 28, 2024

Congress manifesto assures legal MSP, free electricity, caste census; key highlights

September 28, 2024

Kirtilals Director, Suraj Shantakumar Honoured as “Icon of the Jewellery Industry 2024” at GJS Nite

September 28, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow