Congress Presidential Polls Tomorrow Shashi Tharoor OR Mallikarjun Kharge Results On Wednesday

Congress Presidential Polls: Madhusudan Mistry, Central Election Authority Chairman of Congress on Sunday said that the Congress Presidential polls would be held on Monday between 10 am and 4 pm. The delegates from all the states will vote at their respective polling stations with a 'tick' mark for the candidate they support. Arrangements have been made for smooth polling. Ballot boxes will reach Delhi on Oct 18 and the counting of votes will be carried out on October 19. A polling booth would be set up at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) as well, where over 50 people will vote.

"The whole polling process will be fair and free, no doubt about that," said Congress Central Election Authority Chairman Madhusudan Mistry, Central Election Authority Chairman of Congress.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will also vote in Delhi. Party MP Rahul Gandhi is on the 'Bharat Jodo' Yatra. A polling booth has been set up where he is, added Madhusudan Mistry, Central Election Authority Chairman of Congress.

Headed by senior party leader Madhusudan Mistry, the Central Election Authority will oversee the poll process. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge are in the race for the president of the Grand old Party.

Congress is holding Presidential Election after a break of 22 years. If any of the two candidates withdraws from the contest, the election may not be held at all. The counting of votes will be taken up on October 19 and the results will be declared the same day. More than 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates will vote in the poll.