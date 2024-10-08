Home

Haryana Yamunanagar Vidhan Sabha Election 2024 Result: Congress’ Raman Tyagi takes lead over BJP’s Ghanshyam Dass

All updates on Haryana Yamunanagar Vidhan Sabha Election 2024 Result will be shared here.

Haryana Yamunanagar Vidhan Sabha Election 2024 Result: In the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, Ghanshyam Dass of the BJP emerged victorious in his constituency, edging out Dilbag Singh from the INLD by a slender victory of 1,455 votes – a mere 0.97% of the total votes cast. The BJP could claim a vote share of 43.02% in this election.

However, back in the 2014 Assembly elections of Haryana, the same Ghanshyam Dass from BJP clinched victory over the same opponent, Dilbag Singh of the INLD. This time, though, the victory margin was notably wider at 28,245 votes, accounting for a significant 18.24% of the total votes. In this election, the BJP enjoyed a larger bite of the pie with a vote share of 51.49%.

