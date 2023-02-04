Congress Releases First List Of 21 Candidates

The Congress on Saturday released its first list of 21 candidates for the Nagaland Assembly election.
Nagaland polls 2023: The Congress on Saturday released its first list of 21 candidates including state unit chief K Therie who has been fielded from Dimapur-I for the Nagaland Assembly election. Voting for Assembly elections in Nagaland will be held in a single phase on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2.
The list was released after a meeting of the Central Election Committee, headed by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. “The Central Election Committee of the Congress has selected the candidates for the ensuing elections to the Legislative assembly of Nagaland,” an official statement said.
Among the other candidates in the party’s first list include S Amento Chisti from Dimapur II (ST), V Lasuh from Dimapur III (ST), Akavi Zhimomi from Ghaspani-I and Rosy Thomas from Tenning (ST). The last date for filing of nominations is February 7.
Published Date: February 4, 2023 4:47 PM IST
