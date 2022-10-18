Congress Releases First List Of 46 Candidates, Fields Yashwant Khanna From Churah

Himachal Assembly Elections 2022: With just a month remaining for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, the Congress on Tuesday released the first list of 46 candidates for the elections, which are to be held on November 12th.Also Read – Congress Presidential Elections: How Is Party President Elected?

As per the list from the Congress, Yashwant Singh Khanna to contest from Churah (SC), while Neeraj Nayyar has been fielded from Chamba. Asha Kumari will fight from Dalhousie and Kuldip Singh Pathania to fight from Bhattiayat.

The Congress has fielded Ajay Mahajan from Nurpur and Bhawani Singh Pothania from will contest from Fatehpur.

Himachal Assembly Polls 2022: Check first list of candidates

The Congress on Sunday was supposed to release the first list of 57 candidates for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls. The voting for the 68 assembly seats in the hill state is scheduled to take place on November 12 while the counting will take place on December 8.

In the current Assembly, the BJP has 43 members followed by 22 of the Congress. There are two Independents and one CPM MLA in the Assembly.

A direct contest between the BJP and the Congress is likely in the state, where the Aam Aadmi Party will also be trying its luck.

As per the EC notification, the last date for the filing of nominations is October 25 and the scrutiny of papers will be held on October 27 and the last date for the withdrawal of papers will be October 29.

On Friday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched the party’s election campaign in the hill state by addressing the ‘Parivartan Pratigya Rally’ at Solan.

Over 55 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise for 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh. There are 1.86 lakh first-time voters, 1.22 lakh aged 80-plus and 1,184 voters who are above 100 years of age.

Himachal Pradesh has a 68-member assembly and the BJP had won a clear majority by winning 44 seats in the 2017 elections. The Congress managed to win 21 seats, Independents bagged two seats and the CPI(M) emerged victorious on one seat.

In percentage terms, the BJP won 48.79 per cent of the total valid votes, followed by the Congress (41.68 per cent) and Independents (6.34 per cent). Notably, the BJP and the Congress have given alternate governments in the hill state for over three decades.