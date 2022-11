Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 with the counting of votes on December 8 along with that of Himachal Pradesh, Chief Electi

Gujarat Assembly Election: Congress Releases First List of Candidates, Fields Bharat Solanki From Gandhidham

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 with the counting of votes on December 8 along with that of Himachal Pradesh, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Thursday. The Indian National Congress has released its first list of 43 candidates and their constituencies for the upcoming elections.

According to the list, the party has fielded Gujarat Congress chief Arjun Modhwadiya from Porbandar, Himanshu Patel from Gandhinagar South and Hiteshbhai Vora from Rajkot South.

GUJARAT ELECTIONS 2022: CONGRESS FIRST LIST OF CANDIDATES AND CONSTITUENCIES

Rameshbhai S Dangar – Anjar Bharat V Solanki – Gandhidam (SC) Sanjaybhau Govabhai Rabari – Deesa Mukeshbhai M Desai – Khelaru Parmar Pravinbhai Ganpatbhai Kadi (SC) Kamleshkumar Jayantibhai Patel – Himatnagar Ramabhhai Virchandbhai Solanki Idar (SC) Dr Himanshu V Patel – Gandhinagar South Ameeben Yagnik – Ghatlodia Bhikhu Dave – Ellisbridge Dharmendra Shantilal Patel (Dhambhai) – Amraiwadi Umedi Budhaji Zala – Daskroi Hiteshbhai M Vora – Rajkot South Sureshbhai Karshanbhai Bathvar – Rajkot Rural (SC) Bholabhai Bhikhabhai Gohil – Jasdan Bipendrasinh Chatursinh Jadeja – Jamnagar North Arjun Modhwadiya – Porbandar Nathabhai Bhurabhai Odedara – Kutiyana Arvindbhai Jinabhai Ladani – Manavdar Kanubhai Kalsaria – Mahuva Dhruval Sadhubhai Patel – Nadiad Snehlataben Govindbhai Khant – Morvahadaf (ST) Raghu Ditabhai Machar – Fatepura (ST) Dr Mitesh K Garasiya – Jhalod (ST) Ramesh Kumar Gundiya – Limkheda (ST) Bhil Dhirubhai Chunilal – Sankheda (ST) Amee Ravat – Sayajigunj Rutvik Joshi – Akota Sanjay Patel – Raopura Dr Tashvin Singh – Majalpur Darshankumar Amrutlal Nayak – Olpad Nileshkumar Mansukhbhai Kumbhani – Kamrej Prafulbhai Chhaganbhai Togadiya – Varachha Road Kalpesh Harjivanbhai Variya – Katargam Sanjay Rameshchandra Patwa – Surat West Pannaben Anilbhai Patel – Bardoli (SC) Hemangini Dipakkumar Garasiya – Mahuva (ST) Mukeshbhai Chandarbhai Patel – Dangs (ST) Ranjitbhai Dahyabhai Panchal – Jalalpore Shankarbhai V Patel – Gandevi (ST) Jaishari Patel – Pardi Vasantbhai Barjulbhai Patel – Kaprada (ST) Nareshbhai Vajirbhai Valvi – Umbergaon (ST)

There are over 4.9 crore eligible voters in total in Gujarat, including 4.6 lakh first time voters. The EC will set up 51,782 polling stations for voters of which 34,276 will be set up in rural areas, while 17,506 will be in urban areas.

In the first phase, polling will be held for 89 seats while the second phase will see voting for 93 seats. The term of the 182-member state Assembly ends on February 18, 2023.

