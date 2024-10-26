Home

News

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress releases second list of 23 candidates

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance has outlined its seat-sharing plan for 255 constituencies with each party receiving 85 seats.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress releases second list of 23 candidates

New Delhi: The Congress party has released the second list of 23 candidates Saturday for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 on Saturday. According to the list, the party is contesting Rajesh Tukaram Manvatkar from Bhusawal – SC, Swati Sandip Wakekar from Jalgaon (Jamod), Mahesh Gangane from Akot, Shekhar Pramodbabu Shende from Wardha, Anuja Sunil Kedar from Savner, Girish Krushnarao Pandav from Nagpur South, Suresh Yadavrao Bhoyar from Kamthi, Puja Ganesh Thavkar from Bhandara SC, Dalip Waman Bansod from Arjuni-Morgaon-SC constituency.

The party has nominated Rajkumar Lotuji Puram for Amgaon-ST, Vasant Chinduji Purke for Ralegaon, Balasaheb Shankarrao Mangulkar for Yavatmal, Jitendra Shivajirao Moghe for Ami-ST, Sahebrao Dattrao Kamble for Umarkhed-SC, Kalias Kisanrao Gortantyal for Jalna, and Madhukar Krishnarao Deshmukh for Aurangabad East.

Additionally, party has fielded candidates including Vijay Govind Patil for Vasai, Kalu Badheliya from Kandivali East, Yashwant Jayprakash Singh for Charkop, Ganesh Kumar Yadav from Sion Koliwada, Hemant Ogale for Shrirampur-SC, Abhaykumar Satishrao Salunkhe from Nilanga, and Ganpatrao Appasaheb Patil for Shirol.

Earlier on Thursday, the party announced its first list of 48 candidates contesting in the Assembly elections to be held on November 20, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance has outlined its seat-sharing plan for 255 constituencies with each party receiving 85 seats. while the remaining 23 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly will be distributed based on the individual party candidate lists.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are set for November 20, with results for all 288 seats to be declared on November 23. In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, while Shiv Sena secured 56 seats, and Congress won 44 seats. In 2014, BJP secured 122 seats, Shiv Sena won 63 seats, and Congress got 42 seats.

(With ANI inputs)











