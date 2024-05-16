NationalPolitics

Congress, Samajwadi Party Alliance Causes Pandemic, Want To Rob SC, ST And OBC: CM Yogi

Kaushambi: The alliance of Congress and Samajwadi Party, whenever happened, causes ‘pandemic’, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack at both the parties while addressing a gathering in Kaushambi. He said the alliance always wanted to rob the rights of SC, ST and OBC.

“The alliance of Congress and Samajwadi Party whenever happened, it caused pandemic…  During the UPA government, they formed the Justice Ranganath Misra Committee. It said that 6% reservation should be given to Muslims. BJP opposed the decision of the committee… They always wanted to rob the rights of SC, ST and OBC,” CM Yogi said.






