Congress Says Rahul Gandhis Mic Muted As He Raised NEET Issue In Lok Sabha; Speaker Responds, There Is No Button Here

Congress Says Rahul Gandhi’s Mic Muted As He Raised NEET Issue In Lok Sabha, Speaker Responds, ‘There Is No Button Here’

The party shared a video of Rahul Gandhi on social media, showing him requesting access to a microphone. In response, Speaker Om Birla clarified that he does not switch off MPs’ microphones and has no such control.

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday claimed that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s microphone was turned off during his discussion on the NEET paper leak in the Lok Sabha. In a video shared on X, Rahul Gandhi can be seen requesting Speaker Om Birla for access to a microphone to address the NEET controversy. Gandhi sought a debate on the NEET controversy and demanded a statement from the government. Speaker Om Birla responded by stating that he does not have the authority to switch off MPs’ microphones. “The discussion should be on the President’s address. Other matters will not be recorded in the House,” Birla said.

“While Narendra Modi remains silent on NEET, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi is championing the cause of the youth in the House. However, on such a serious issue, a conspiracy is being executed to suppress the youth’s voice through acts like switching off microphones in Parliament,” the Congress said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Congress has accused the government of silencing its leaders by turning off their microphones during crucial discussions. Mallikarjun Kharge, the party’s chief, faced this issue in the Rajya Sabha while addressing exam paper leaks affecting students nationwide, according to the grand old party.

Similarly, in 2023, Rahul Gandhi, then an MP from Wayanad, Kerala had accused the government of deliberately silencing him with the same tactic in the Lok Sabha.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG was conducted by the NTA on May 5 with around 24 lakh candidates taking part in it. The results were announced on June 4, but they were followed by allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar, besides other irregularities.

The Education Ministry also cancelled the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) and NEET (postgraduate) examinations after receiving inputs that the exams’ “integrity may have been compromised.











