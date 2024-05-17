Home

News

‘Congress, SP Will Run Bulldozer Over Ram Temple’: PM Modi Blasts Rahul-Akhilesh Alliance In Uttar Pradesh

PM Modi’s attack on the opposition comes after expelled Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam made the sensational claim of Rahul Gandhi’s plan to overturn the Supreme Court’s judgment on Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

“If the Congress, SP and their INDIA partners come to power, our Ram Lalla would have to return to the tent again as they would run a bulldozer over the Ram Mandir” PM said

Barabanki: In a fresh attack on the INDIA Bloc in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), saying that the opposition will run bulldozer over Ram Temple if voted to power.

“If the Congress, SP and their Indian partners come to power, our Ram Lalla would have to return to the tent again as they would run a bulldozer over the Ram Mandir. They should take lessons from Yogi-ji on where to run bulldozers and where not to.” PM Modi said in an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki.

Why PM Modi Targeted Congress Over Ram Temple

PM Modi’s attack on the opposition comes after expelled Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam made the sensational claim of Rahul Gandhi’s plan to overturn Supreme Court’s judgment on Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Amping up his attack on the issue, PM Modi said, “The Congress and the Samajwadi Party have become slaves to appeasement politics. And, when Modi uncovers the truth before the people, they accuse me of creating a Hindu-Muslim divide.”

“Will Score Hat-Trick”, Says PM Modi

The PM showed confidence in returning to power for the third time, saying, “June 4 (counting day) is not too far away now. All doubts will be cleared and the entire country and the world will know when we score a hat-trick of wins and return for a third term at the Center.”

PM Modi Mentions Impact Of Triple Talaq

PM Modi criticized the INDIA bloc for creating a divide on the basis of religion. Giving the example of abolition of Triple Talaq, PM Modi claimed that Muslim women voters have always been in support of the BJP.

“The vote bank of these INDI parties is also waking up to the truth now. Our (Muslim) mothers and sisters are happy with the abolition of the Triple Talaq and are with us,” PM said.

PM Modi’s Focus On Rapid Development

PM Modi also urged the people to vote on the basis of stable development of their constituencies. “You deserve MPs who take your grievances to Parliament and work towards making your lives better. We need MPs who would put in sincere efforts to develop the constituencies that you belong to and not waste their five-year term abusing Modi. And the only way to ensure that happens is to vote for Lotus (the BJP’s electoral symbol).”

PM Modi further criticised the opposition by saying, “Can you achieve the speed of a 1,000 CC bike with a 100 CC engine? If you want rapid development, vote for a strong and decisive government. Only the BJP can deliver on such a government.”

(with inputs from agencies)







