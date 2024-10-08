Congress takes early lead, BJP trails

Home

New Delhi: The voting for the Haryana’s Karnal Assembly Election 2024 has began. The Congress party has taken the early lead, according to Zee news. Haryana went to the polls on October 5, 2024, with over 2 crore eligible voters, across all 90 constituencies, with 20,629 established polling booths. Haryana polls were earlier scheduled for October 1 but later postponed by the Election Commission. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) with the Azad Samaj Party are the key parties in the state. This year’s election featured only 1,031 candidates, with the highest number from Jind at 72. This is a decrease from 2014, when 1,351 candidates contested, and from 2019, when 1,169 candidates participated in the Assembly elections.











