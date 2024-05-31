Home

‘Won’t Partake In TRP Slugfest’: Congress To Boycott Lok Sabha Exit Poll Debates

Congress spokesperson and media department chairperson Pawan Khera said the party won’t partake in any exit poll debates as the people have cast their votes and its pointless to speculate on the results since the verdict has already been secured.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Congress will not take part in any debates on Lok Sabha exit polls on any news channels, the party said in a statement on Friday, asserting that it does not want to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP by television channels.

In a statement shared on X, Congress spokesperson and media department chairperson Pawan Khera said the people have cast their votes and its pointless to speculate on the results as the verdict has been secured.

“The results will be out on 4th June. Prior to that, we do not see any reason to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP,” Khera said in the statement.

The Congress leader said the grand-old party will not partake in any exit poll debate as the exercise is fruitless.

“The Indian National Congress will not participate in the debates on Exit Polls. The purpose of any debate should be to inform the people. We will happily partake in debates from 4th June onwards,” Khera said.

The decision was taken after consultations within the party, Congress sources said.

Exit Polls are likely to come out after the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha polls ends on Saturday, June 1.

Action against Odisha news channel for publishing exit polls

Recently, a local news channel in Odisha was penalised by the Election Commission for publishing exit poll results in the middle of the ongoing election which violates Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

In an official order, the poll panel directed Chief Electoral Officer of Odisha to take immediate action against Nandighosha TV as per the existing provisions for telecasting exit poll results in Odisha.

Exit polls are prohibited under section 126A of the RP Act 1951. EC had notified the prohibited period from April 19, 2024 (7 am) to June 1, 2024 (6:30 pm) vide its order dated March 28, 2024.

