Hindenburg Report: Congress To Hold Nationwide Protest Today For SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch Resignation

After holding a meeting at the Congress Bhavan here, former MLA Mohd. Moquim said party leader Rahul Gandhi has been fighting to protect the country’s Constitution and democracy.

New Delhi: The Congress party will hold a nationwide protest over Hindenburg Research’s allegations against SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch on Thursday. To recall, the Research firm had earlier alleged that Madhabi and her husband own stakes in offshore entities linked to the Adani Group’s alleged financial misconduct.

Hindenburg Research had, on August 10, accused SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch of having stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the alleged Adani money siphoning scandal.

The Congress party is demanding the Securities and Exchange Board of India chairman’s resignation and a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Adani Group issue.

“Tomorrow, the Indian National Congress will conduct 20 press conferences across the country to highlight the need for a JPC into the Modani Maha Ghotala that has widespread ramifications for the economy, and for crores of small investors – for whom the integrity of capital market regulators is essential,” Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

The allegations by the firm have triggered a political slugfest with the Congress and other INDIA bloc parties demanding her removal and a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe, while the BJP accused the opposition of being a part of a conspiracy to create financial instability and chaos in India.

He appealed to all district presidents of Congress to participate in the agitation programme on August 22.











