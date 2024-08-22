NationalPolitics

Congress To Hold Nationwide Protest Today For SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch Resignation

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email August 22, 2024
0 87 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Hindenburg Report: Congress To Hold Nationwide Protest Today For SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch Resignation

After holding a meeting at the Congress Bhavan here, former MLA Mohd. Moquim said party leader Rahul Gandhi has been fighting to protect the country’s Constitution and democracy.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Hindenburg Report sebi
Hindenburg Vs Sebi Chief: Madhabi Puri Buch’s Connection With Blackstone In Question

New Delhi: The Congress party will hold a nationwide protest over Hindenburg Research’s allegations against SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch on Thursday. To recall, the Research firm had earlier alleged that Madhabi and her husband own stakes in offshore entities linked to the Adani Group’s alleged financial misconduct.

Hindenburg Research had, on August 10, accused SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch of having stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the alleged Adani money siphoning scandal.

The Congress party is demanding the Securities and Exchange Board of India chairman’s resignation and a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Adani Group issue.

“Tomorrow, the Indian National Congress will conduct 20 press conferences across the country to highlight the need for a JPC into the Modani Maha Ghotala that has widespread ramifications for the economy, and for crores of small investors – for whom the integrity of capital market regulators is essential,” Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

The allegations by the firm have triggered a political slugfest with the Congress and other INDIA bloc parties demanding her removal and a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe, while the BJP accused the opposition of being a part of a conspiracy to create financial instability and chaos in India.

After holding a meeting at the Congress Bhavan here, former MLA Mohd. Moquim said party leader Rahul Gandhi has been fighting to protect the country’s Constitution and democracy.

He appealed to all district presidents of Congress to participate in the agitation programme on August 22.





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email August 22, 2024
0 87 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Policybazaar for Business and Paramount Health TPA Introduce ’15-Minute Express Discharge’ for Employee Cashless Claims

August 21, 2024

Get Car Insurance on Bajaj Markets and Drive Safely in the Rainy Season

August 21, 2024

Crompton Powers up Kerala’s Solar City with its Cutting-edge Solar Street Lights

August 21, 2024

E2E Networks Secures INR 420.51 Crores in Strategic Investment to Propel Growth as India’s Leading AI-First Hyperscaler

August 21, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow