Congress Women MPs Incredible Victory Against All Odds

These women leaders bring a diverse range of experiences and perspectives to the table, contributing to the vibrant democratic discourse in India.

New Delhi: India has elected 74 women MPs to the Lok Sabha in the current term. Although this number is slightly lower than the count in 2019, it marks a significant increase from the 1952 elections, with 52 more women entering the Lower House. However, these 74 women MPs constitute only 13.63% of the total elected members, falling short of the 33% reservation proposed for women post the upcoming delimitation exercise. The women MPs in the Lok Sabha represent a spectrum of 14 political parties. The BJP leads the pack with 31 women MPs, followed by the Congress (13), Trinamool Congress (TMC) (11), Samajwadi Party (SP) (5), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) (3), and others. Notably, 43 of the 74 women MPs are first-time parliamentarians, with Misa Bharti of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) being a debutant Lok Sabha MP.

Among the women MPs set to grace the 18th Lok Sabha, the Congress party boasts a notable presence. These women leaders bring a diverse range of experiences and perspectives to the table, contributing to the vibrant democratic discourse in India. Here's a look at some of the inspiring women MPs from Congress party all set to be a part of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Geniben Thakor

Geniben Thakor broke a 10-year jinx for her party in Gujarat by securing victory in the Lok Sabha elections. Thakor’s win in Banaskantha was attributed to the unity of the OBC-Dalit-Muslim vote. Despite facing financial constraints with the Congress party running out of funds, the 49-year-old Thakor resorted to crowdfunding for her campaign. She reached out to voters, community leaders, and conducted door-to-door campaigns to raise the necessary capital. This grassroots approach not only secured her victory but also highlighted the power of community support and grassroots campaigning in political success. Thakor’s strategic fundraising efforts and connection with the people propelled her to a historic win, marking a significant milestone in Gujarat’s political history.

Priyanka Jarkiholi

Priyanka Jarkiholi, hailing from a politically influential family, has made her mark as one of the three women elected to Parliament from Karnataka. At just 27 years old, she secured an emphatic win over BJP’s Annasaheb Jolle in the Chikkodi parliamentary seat, poised to become one of the youngest MPs in the nation. Notably, Priyanka is the first woman from the tribal community to win in an unreserved constituency.

Dr. Prabha Mallikarjun

Dr. Prabha Mallikarjun secured victory in the Davanagere constituency of Karnataka with an impressive margin of 633,059 votes. This victory is significant as the seat has been a stronghold of the BJP since 1999. At 48 years old, Dr. Prabha, a dentist by profession, brings a fresh perspective to the political landscape. She is the wife of District in-charge Minister S S Mallikarjun and the daughter-in-law of the esteemed Congress leader, Davangere South MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa. This win marks a notable shift in the political dynamics of the region.

Shobha Bachhav

Shobha Bachhav, the Congress candidate from Mahavikas Aghadi, clinched victory in Dhule Lok Sabha, which lead to widespread celebrations in Malegaon. Bachhav’s won, with 583,866 votes. The seat, held by BJP since 2009, now shifts to Congress, thanks to Bachhav. The win marks a significant political shift in the region, signaling changing voter preferences. Bachhav’s success highlights the party’s growing influence and support base. The victory reflects a strategic campaign and strong voter connect.

Jyotsna Mahant

Jyotsna Mahant, secured a resounding victory in the recent elections by retaining her Korba seat. She defeated the BJP national general secretary, Saroj Pandey, with a substantial lead of over 41,000 votes. This win solidifies her position as the sole opposition Congress member among the 11 contested seats in Chhattisgarh.

Jyotsna Mahant, the wife of the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Dr. Charan Das Mahant, initially won the Korba seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Her victory marked her debut as a Member of Parliament, showcasing her growing influence in the political arena.







