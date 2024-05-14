Home

Congress Won’t Cross 40-Mark In Lok Sabha, Will Be Wiped Out In UP, Says PM Modi Ahead of Filing Nomination

PM Modi further said that the BJP-led NDA would cross 400 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Ahead of filing nomination, PM Modi offered prayers at Dashashwamedh Ghat on the banks of the Ganges in Varanasi

Varanasi: Ahead of filing nomination in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted the Congress will not win even a single seat in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections. While speaking to India Today, PM Modi said the BJP is moving forward with the aim of winning more than 400 seats in the upcoming elections. “The Congress won’t even be able to make a mark,” PM Modi was quoted as saying by the news channel.

Talking about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said he has fled Wayanad and added that before deciding to fight the upcoming elections from Raebareli, he sharpened his tone, after which Kerala taught him a lesson.

He stated that the people of Uttar Pradesh are now questioning him over his departure to Wayanad and he did not visit Amethi even once.

Ahead of filing nomination, PM Modi offered prayers at Dashashwamedh Ghat on the banks of the Ganges in Varanasi and boarded a cruise to Namo Ghat to visit the Kal Bhairav Temple.

After performing Ganga Aarti and offering prayers to the River Ganga on the auspicious occasion of Ganga Saptami, the Prime Minister took a cruise trip to the Namo Ghat.

On board the cruise, in an exclusive interview with India Today, PM Modi said that “Maa Ganga” has adopted him and that he has had a 10-year bond with Varanasi.

“10 years ago, when I came to Kashi, I said, Maa Ganga has called me.. But in the last 10 years, Maa Ganga has adopted me. I do everything considering it as worship of God. In the last 10 years, the people of Kashi have made me a Banarasian. Seeing the love of people, I feel that my responsibilities are increasing every day. I am grateful for the people. I feel in my mind that God has chosen me and I do everything as an offering to God. I have dedicated my life to the 140 crore people,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi, the sitting MP and BJP’s candidate, who secured wins with large margins from the Varanasi constituency for the past two consecutive terms, is eyeing a third term with a record margin.







