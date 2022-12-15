Congruence of Literature And Art At Jaipur Literature Festival 2023 Curtain Raiser in Delhi

Jaipur Literature Festival 2023: A fusion of culture, ideas and literature was witnessed at the curtain raiser of India’s greatest literary show. The chilly winter evening was made more special with the presence of historians, award-winning writers, humanitarians and media personalities.

India.com Editor Himanshu Shekhar with noted historian and writer William Dalrymple

New Delhi: Hailed as the ‘greatest literary show on Earth’, the iconic Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) 2023 is back yet again to celebrate the diversity of language and literature. The literary extravaganza held its preview on Tuesday, December 13 at The Leela Palace New Delhi which turned out to be a starry affair. The chilly winter evening was made more special with the presence of historians, award-winning writers, humanitarians and media personalities.

The curtain raiser of the upcoming literary festival witnessed several breathtaking performances by the Barmer Boys. They welcomed the audience with their Rajasthani folk and Sufi music penetrating the walls of Leela with exemplary performances.

Speaking on the occasion of the preview, William Dalrymple, writer, historian and Co-director of the Jaipur Literature Festival, said that JLF 2023 is going to be extraordinary and should not be missed.

“We have brought together the world’s greatest novelists & poets, historians and biographers, scientists & economists, artists & art historians: a free-flowing gathering of great literary minds that is like a global super university opening its gates for anyone who wants to attend for five whole days”, he stated, adding that every year they try and raise the bar, but 2023 will undoubtedly be the finest festival yet.

Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, producer of the Jaipur Literature Festival, said, “In 2023, the Festival will focus on themes such as climate crisis, geopolitics, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Indo-China relations, agriculture, and energy.”

Why You Shouldn’t Miss Jaipur Literature Festival 2023 In its 2023 edition, the JLF will celebrate the best in fiction, non-fiction, food, history, current affairs and politics, AI and technology, translations, poetry, adaptations and music, language, climate crisis, noir, identity, medicine and health, and cryptocurrency and economy.

Moreover, the list has some of the world’s greatest minds including Nobel awardee and celebrated writer Abdulrazak Gurnah in conversation with British publishing legend Alexandra Pringle for a panel discussion titled ‘The Essential Abdulrazak Gurnah’.

JLF 2023 will also showcase some of the greatest novelists, including Marlon James and Ruth Ozeki and some of the greatest non-fiction writers, including Anna Keay, Jonathan Freedland, Rebecca Wragg Sykes, David Wengrow, David Raubenheimer, Luke Harding, Alex Renton, Antony Beevor, Orlando Figes, Simon Sebag-Montefiore, Mikhail Zygar, Sathnam Sanghera, Merlin Sheldrake, Tansen Sen, Vincent Brown, Kris Manjapra, Miranda Seymour, David Olusoga, Edmund de Waal, Katie Hickman, Anthony Sattin, and Anita Anand, amongst others.

The Jaipur Literature Festival is a sumptuous feast of ideas. Every year, it brings together a diverse mix of greatest writers, thinkers, humanitarians, politicians, business leaders, sports personalities and entertainers on one stage to champion the freedom to express and engage in thoughtful debate and dialogue. If you are a word wizard or in love with the world of books, the 5-day extravaganza is truly an experience like no other. For more details click here.



