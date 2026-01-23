SAN DIEGO

Jan. 23, 2026



Network coherence plots showing that the local “RNG tower” and the global RNG network both produced similar behavior during the three large coherence meditation events.



During 15 Coherence Healing™ meditations at five retreats led by Dr Joe Dispenza spanning six months – with approximately 1,000–2,200 participants per meditation – random number generators (RNGs) became synchronized with HeartMath Institute’s global RNG network – despite each of the RNG systems being designed to operate randomly and independently.

Because RNG devices are engineered to behave by chance (randomly producing 0s and 1s, like a very sophisticated “coin toss”),their synchronized behavior during the Coherence Healing™ sessions – and only during those sessions – suggests that collective focus and emotional coherence generated by relatively small, highly coherent groups can measurably and positively influence the global consciousness field.

during those sessions – suggests that collective focus and emotional coherence generated by relatively small, highly coherent groups can measurably and positively influence the global consciousness field. When results from all meditations were combined, the overall pattern resembled what’s known as “evoked potential” in neuroscience, suggesting the RNGs were responding to the energy generated by retreat participants during the Coherence Healing™ sessions.

/PRNewswire/ — Dr Joe Dispenza, in collaboration with HeartMath Institute, announced new findings expanding scientific understanding of the relationship between human consciousness and the physical world. Published in, a peer-reviewed Elsevier journal, the paper – titled “” – examines whether emotionally coherent group meditations produce measurable effects beyond the human body.Drawing on data collected during 15 live healing meditations at five retreats led by Dr Joe Dispenza, the study analyzed synchronized activity between random number generators (RNGs) located onstage at retreat venues and a network of hundreds of RNGs distributed around the world as part of HeartMath Institute’s Global Consciousness Project 2.0. The results showed statistically significant correlations appearing only during group meditations – known as Coherence Healing™ sessions – suggesting that shared intention and emotional coherence may be linked to measurable effects beyond the physical body. “This research offers hope that when people meditate and regulate their nervous system, they can pay it forward for the greater good,” said Rollin McCraty, Ph.D.; HeartMath Institute’s Director of Research. “Simple acts of self-kindness can have a meaningful impact on the global field.”The Global Consciousness Project 2.0 is a HeartMath Institute initiative investigating the relationship between human consciousness and RNG behavior. For this study, researchers analyzed data collected during Dr Joe Dispenza’s Coherence Healing™ meditations at live retreats. In these meditations, groups gather with intention to heal others. Selected individuals with health conditions – “healees” – lie in the center while surrounding participants – “healers” – enter emotionally elevated, coherent states. Through guided meditation, healers direct compassionate intention toward healees, supporting physiological and psychological well-being. “What we’re seeing supports the hypothesis that a small, highly coherent group can measurably influence the global consciousness field,” said Dr Joe Dispenza, CEO of Encephalon. “This research suggests when people synchronize their emotional state and intention, the effects may reach far beyond the body – and create significant nonlocal effects in consciousness.”A New York Times best-selling author, researcher, lecturer, and corporate consultant, Dr Joe Dispenza has developed a practical formula to help people transform their lives. Since 2010, he has partnered with renowned scientists and universities – including University of California San Diego, Harvard University, Stanford University, and others – to perform extensive research on the effects of meditation on the brain and body.Founded in 1991 by Doc Childre, the HeartMath Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to helping people live healthier, more fulfilling lives through scientifically validated tools that strengthen the connection between heart and mind. Serving individuals and organizations worldwide, HeartMath’s research-based, user-friendly techniques empower people to reduce stress, build resilience, and access intuitive insight.Nachum Plonka, Ph. D., Principal Data Scientist at HeartMath Institute; Scott Davies, Data Analyst at HeartMath Institute; Mike Atkinson, Laboratory Manager at HeartMath Institute; Kevin Crowe, Metamorphosis; Dr Joe Dispenza, CEO of Encephalon; Rollin McCraty, Executive Vice President and Director of Research at HeartMath InstituteAll data collection funded by Metamorphosis, LLC. Data analysis through HeartMath Institute funded through a charitable grant from InnerScience Research Fund.Media & PR DepartmentEncephalonSOURCE Encephalon