Constipated? Know Causes And Treatment of Constipation From Expert

Constipation is a common functional gastrointestinal disorder, with a prevalence of approximately 20% in the general population. In the elderly population, the incidence of constipation is higher compared to the younger population, with elderly females suffering more often from severe constipation. Constipation is straining during stools, passing stools once every 2–3 days, or passing hard stools by rectal or vaginal digitation to facilitate stools.

Dr BS Ravindra, director, department of gastroenterology & hepatology, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru, has given a detailed guide on the causes and ways to prevent constipation.

Causes

Lifestyle issues, lower fibre intake, less water intake, and lack of exercise are the common reasons. Some diseases associated with constipation are diabetes, thyroid problems, kidney diseases, heart disease, parkinsonism, stroke, and spinal cord problems. Medicines are also the reason, especially antacids, iron supplements, some BP medicines, and antidepressants. Consider constipation as dangerous if there is bleeding, weight loss, or a lump in the abdomen, as these are ominous signs that can be colonic or rectal tumors.

Proper routine and diet is a must

Tests needed: sugars, thyroid, calcium, phosphorus, hemoglobin, and a stool examination if these are negative. A colonoscopy and anal sphincter assessment by manometry are done. Drink a litre to 1,250 ml of warm water once you get up in the morning if you don’t have water restriction, as in heart and kidney diseases. Another 2 litres of water must be consumed throughout the day. Fix a breakfast time of 8 or 8:30 a.m., allow 6-7 hours between meals, and have a light dinner of vegetables and fruits before 7 p.m. Avoid drinking water when you have food. Have water half an hour early or an hour later. If you are eating food in less than 20 minutes, you are bound to have constipation as you are not chewing the food well. Everybody should walk or run for 30 minutes a day. Every meal should have 30 to 40 percent salad, either raw or cooked for less than 5 minutes.

When to see a doctor? What are the treatments?

If you have constipation, consult a doctor; if symptoms persist, consult a gastroenterologist, who is an expert in anorectal manometry, colonic transit, and constipation biofeedback. Constipation medications are classified into three categories: stool softener fibers, laxatives, and medications that increase colonic movements. Some people require biofeedback treatment. The role of surgery to shorten their colon is extremely small. Laxative abuse is something people should be aware of; one should not get addicted to laxatives beyond 3–4 months. Discuss with your gastroenterologists that you are getting addicted to laxatives and need to taper these medications.

Untreated constipation causes bleeding piles and painful fissures, as well as psychological issues such as depression, sleep disorders, indifference, and an inactive mind. Constipation is a common condition that is likely to reoccur, but it can be avoided with proper care and attention. It is best to get medical advice if you have constipation-related underlying symptoms that have persisted for longer than three weeks to prevent any complications down the road.



