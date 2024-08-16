NationalPolitics

Constituencies Going For Polls In Phase 1; Check List, Voting Date

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email August 16, 2024
0 26 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections: Constituencies Going For Polls In Phase 1; Check List, Voting Date

J&K Assembly Elections Dates: The first phase is scheduled for September 18, followed by the second phase on September 25, and culminating with the final phase on October 1.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election: Constituencies Going For Polls In Phase 1; Check List, Voting Date
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election: Constituencies Going For Polls In Phase 1; Check List, Voting Date

The Election Commission has set the stage for the upcoming Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, dividing the electoral process into three crucial phases. The first phase is scheduled for September 18, followed by the second phase on September 25, and culminating with the final phase on October 1. The much-anticipated results of these polls will be revealed on October 4.

EC’s meticulous planning includes on-ground visits to both J&K and Haryana to assess and ensure seamless poll preparations. Given the security concerns in Jammu and Kashmir, all candidates are mandated to have security cover. With an estimated 15 to 20 candidates expected to contest from each constituency across the UT, the Election Commission is gearing up for a competitive electoral landscape with 90 seats up for grabs.

The Election Commission has also set up special polling stations for Kashmiri migrants ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the poll panel, conducting elections in north Kashmir may be challenging. Several districts have been marked as sensitive. These are Anantnag, Budgam, Shopian, Pulwama Baramullah, Bandipore, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Kulgam along with Srinagar have been marked as sensitive regions in north Kashmir. Similarly, in south Kashmir, Samba, Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur and Riyasi have been labelled as sensitive areas.





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email August 16, 2024
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Nagaland State Sambad Lottery Result 1PM, 6PM, 8PM For 16.08.2024 LIVE

August 16, 2024

From Barren Island to Glittering Oasis: The Vinpearl Story

August 16, 2024

Election Commission To Announce Assembly Polls Schedule At 3PM Today

August 16, 2024

After Kolkata, Now Uttarakhand Nurse Raped, Murdered While Returning Home From Work, Body Found 9 Days Later In UP

August 16, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow