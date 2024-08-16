Home

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections: Constituencies Going For Polls In Phase 1; Check List, Voting Date

J&K Assembly Elections Dates: The first phase is scheduled for September 18, followed by the second phase on September 25, and culminating with the final phase on October 1.

The Election Commission has set the stage for the upcoming Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, dividing the electoral process into three crucial phases. The first phase is scheduled for September 18, followed by the second phase on September 25, and culminating with the final phase on October 1. The much-anticipated results of these polls will be revealed on October 4.

EC’s meticulous planning includes on-ground visits to both J&K and Haryana to assess and ensure seamless poll preparations. Given the security concerns in Jammu and Kashmir, all candidates are mandated to have security cover. With an estimated 15 to 20 candidates expected to contest from each constituency across the UT, the Election Commission is gearing up for a competitive electoral landscape with 90 seats up for grabs.

The Election Commission has also set up special polling stations for Kashmiri migrants ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the poll panel, conducting elections in north Kashmir may be challenging. Several districts have been marked as sensitive. These are Anantnag, Budgam, Shopian, Pulwama Baramullah, Bandipore, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Kulgam along with Srinagar have been marked as sensitive regions in north Kashmir. Similarly, in south Kashmir, Samba, Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur and Riyasi have been labelled as sensitive areas.











