Constituency-Wise Winners List Coming Soon, Check Here

Assam Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Winners List: Take a look at the complete constituency-wise list of winners in the Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and their victory margin.

Assam Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Winners List

Assam Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Winners List: The Election Commission of India has successfully concluded the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 that were conducted for over a period of one-and-a-half months over a total of seven phases across the country. The last phase was conducted on June 1 which was followed by the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls and according to the predictions, BJP-led NDA is coming back to power, for the third consecutive time and PM Modi may remain the Prime Minister of India for the next five years. Today, on June 4, the Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 are being announced by the ECI and the counting of votes is being done from 8:00 AM. On the day of the results announcement, take a look at the constituency-wise winners list of the Assam Lok Sabha Election 2024

Assam Lok Sabha Election 2024

The Assam Lok Sabha Election 2024 was conducted in its 14 seats in the first three phases of the electionx. The constituencies of Assam are Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Barpeta, Darrang-Udalguri, Guwahati, Diphu, Karimganj, Silchar, Nowgong, Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh and Jorhat. Speaking of key candidates, they are Sarbananda Sonowal, Gaurav Gogoi, Topon Gogoi and Bijuli Kalita Medhi among others.

Assam Lok Sabha Election 2024 Winners List

The Assam Lok Sabha Election 2024 Winners List will be updated here soon.




