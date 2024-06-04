Constituency-Wise Winners List Here; Winning Candidates From BJP, TDP, JSP, INDIA Bloc

Home

Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Winners List: Constituency-Wise Winners List Here; Check Winning Candidates From BJP, TDP, JSP, INDIA Bloc

Major Pollsters have predicted a significant triumph of the NDA alliance, potentially winning 19-25 seats out of 25.

Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Once the Election Commission of India set the date for the Lok Sabha Elections, the people of Andhra Pradesh cast their votes in the fourth round on May 13th to elect their representatives for the 18th Lok Sabha. Reportedly, the southern state recorded an impressive voter turnout of 81.86% across all 25 constituencies. The heated contest is primarily between YSRCP and TDP, two key political players in the region. Reflecting on the past elections, YSRCP enjoyed a grand triumph clinching 22 seats, leaving TDP trailing far behind with a tally of just 3. Fierce political skirmishes are particularly noticeable in strategic locations such as Kadapa, Vijayawada, Vizianagaram, and Guntur where the regional parties are pulling out all stops. In an interesting political move, this time TDP has forged an alliance with BJP in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024

The Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha election is a high-stakes triangular battle between the ruling YSRC party, the Congress-led INDIA coalition, and the NDA, in which Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP and the Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP) also play crucial roles.

Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Exit Poll Predictions

The pollsters predicted that YSRCP can win only up to 8 seats. The exit polls suggest a significant win for the NDA alliance with projections of 111-135 seats.

Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Winners List

The Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024 Winners List will be updated here soon.







