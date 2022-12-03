Saturday, December 3, 2022
Consuming Chicken Everyday Can Be HARMFUL ! Watch Video To Find Out How

Side effects of eating chicken daily: Eating chicken daily can lead to weight gain as it has too much of protein and too much of it causes body to store fat

Health Tips: Chicken is widely consumed by people all around the world. It contains lot’s of Protein and less fats as compared to red meat. One of the most easy meats to make, chicken is extremely healthy, full of nutrition and delicious.  Even though it’s knows as one of the most healthy meats, consuming it daily can be harmful. In this video we have listed down the reasons why eating chicken everyday can be harmful for your health. Watch video.




Published Date: December 3, 2022 9:00 AM IST





