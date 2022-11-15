Controlling Bad Cholesterol To Curing Heart Diseases, Dark Chocolate Has Some Amazing Benefits| Watch Video

Cocoa and dark chocolate have a wide variety of powerful antioxidants. In fact, they have way more than most other foods. Watch Video To know all the health benefits of dark chocolate.

Benefits Of Dark Chocolate: Dark chocolate is loaded with nutrients that can positively affect your health. Made from the seed of the cacao tree, it’s one of the best sources of antioxidants you can find. Studies show that dark chocolate can improve your health and lower the risk of heart disease. Dark chocolate is loaded with organic compounds that are biologically active and function as antioxidants. These include polyphenols, flavanols, and catechins, among others. According to research, the polyphenols in dark chocolate may help lower some forms of LDL (“bad”) cholesterol when combined with other foods like almonds and cocoa.

Written by- Ananya



