Cooper Corporation offers an all-new MADE IN INDIA genset series ranging from 125KVA to 250KVA

With global competition on the rise, all economies heavily rely on affordable, reliable, and on-demand electric power. Experts predict that global consumption will range from 36 to 82 PW by 2050. In recent years, India’s energy consumption has risen at one of the fastest rates in the world. Cooper Corporation, one of India’s major engine manufacturers, has introduced an all-new MADE IN INDIA genset series ranging from 125KVA to 250KVA to address the need for a continuous power source.

Cooper Corporation, in collaboration with Ricardo, an international design engineering firm, has developed revolutionary breakthrough technology. The entire range goes up to 250 KVA powered by 2, 3, 4 and 6 Cylinder Cooper engines. These rugged gensets provide best-in-class standby power solutions with minimal CapEx and OpEx spend.

Range of gensets:

When it comes to high-performance, the 125 kVA genset is a beast. The genset applications include hotels, restaurants, and office buildings, among others. This low-noise, compact engine is in high demand both domestically and internationally. The 140 KVA is a liquid cooling diesel genset with 6-cylinders that ensures companies and industries never experience power disruptions during production hours. Compact in size, the 160-kVA diesel generator for industrial usage can provide a great deal of power for a long length of time. With a high block load capability, this genset can push itself even in harsh weather conditions and provide consistent performance for long durations. With the 200 kVA genset, industries and other civil works such as highways, railways, metros, etc. can operate at full capacity without any interruptions in their production schedules. Rugged, fuel-efficient the Cooper 250 kVA is the most powerful diesel genset, capable of powering huge office buildings, malls, theatres, and industrial sectors.

The compactness of the generators results in enormous cost savings for the customer in terms of space requirements, particularly in areas where space is a luxurious investment. These gensets power applications in a variety of industries, including automotive, gensets, marine, defense, construction equipment, and agriculture. These engines are designed to meet all future emission norms.

The all-new series of Gensets comes with the Cooper assurance of quality and maximum uptime. With a nationwide network of professional service dealers with adequate spare parts stock and ready to provide prompt after-sales service support.

R&D and Key export markets:

Along with consistently investing in its R&D unit, Cooper Corporation has a longstanding association with experienced consultants like Ricardo UK. The technical collaboration assists Cooper in developing a world-class engine family that delivers high quality, clean and fuel-efficient power to its customers in India and around the world. Cooper Corporation has always kept pace with the changing market needs worldwide through product innovation and services. The company’s rapid strides in the global market bear testimony to this fact. Cooper’s products have been accepted internationally in countries ranging from Central America, Africa, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Ukraine, UAE, Vietnam, and Afghanistan. Today Cooper supplies auto spare parts and engine components to all leading manufacturers in India and across the world from Japan to Europe and the USA.

Cooper Corporation has a100-year-old legacy that is built on trust and reliability. The company has played a pivotal role in the economic and social development of Satara that dates back to 1922. Spanning over 120 acres of the land with 11 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, Cooper is the region’s largest and most trusted company employing over 3000 committed professionals.

Business Verticals:

Cooper Corporation is one of India’s leading homegrown auto components and engine manufacturers. Under the engine division, Cooper Corporation manufactures an entire range of 2, 3, 4 & 6-cylinder diesel engines from 3.5 KVA to 1000 KVA powering applications for diverse sectors including automotive, gensets, marine, defense, construction equipment, and agriculture. These engines are designed to meet all future emission norms.

In the auto components vertical, Cooper Corporation is India’s largest supplier of critical auto spare like crankshafts, cylinder liners, cylinder heads/ blocks, flywheels. Having an extensive client portfolio in Indian and overseas markets, the auto component business currently contributes to nearly 80 per cent of the company’s overall revenue.