Sushant Singh Rajput Was Murdered, Did Not Commit Suicide: Cooper Hospital Employee Opens Up

Sushant Singh Rajput was ‘murdered’, he didn’t die of suicide, claimed an employee of Cooper Hospital, Mumbai who was present at the time of SSR’s post-mortem. On June 14, 2020, the 34-year-old actor was found dead at his apartment in Bandra. In a shocking interview recently with TV9 Marathi, Rupkumar Shah dropped a bombshell when he said Sushant Singh Rajput’s death appeared like a murder.

Rupkamar said, “There is a massive difference between murder and suicide. After seeing the dead body, one immediately knows whether it is murder or suicide. Sushant had marks on his neck, it looked like murder. The body was punched and bore injury marks. A person who commits suicide is not punched to such an extent as Sushant was”.

The employee of Cooper Hospital mentioned that he knows the truth of Sushant’s death will never come out so he decided to go to the media. Even with so many agencies investigating the actor’s death case, the truth stays hidden.

Raising accusations on the claims that Sushant Singh Rajput Rajput had committed suicide, Rupkumar Shah said, “Sushant was a great actor. He has acted in many films and if such a person commits suicide, we will handle his dead body properly. How can a person beaten on his hands and feet hang himself?”

It has been reported that Sushant Singh Rajput died by hanging himself at his home. However, many had questioned as suicide looked fake. Well, we still don’t have answers to these theories. SSR’s death was investigated by Mumbai Police before it was transferred to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Also, his girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty was arrested and accused of procuring contraband for him.



