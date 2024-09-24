Cop who shot Akshay Shinde was part of ‘encounter specialist’ team led by Pradeep Sharma

Home

Badlapur sexual assault case: Cop who shot Akshay Shinde was part of team led by ‘encounter specialist’ Pradeep Sharma

Sanjay initially served in Mumbai Police and now is a part of the Special Investigation Team, formed by the state government to probe the Badlapur sexual assault case.

Mumbai: The cop who shot 23-year-old Akshay Shinde, the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case in Maharashtra, was part of a team led by the famed “encounter specialist” Pradeep Sharma. Senior Inspector Sanjay Shinde shot Akshay on Monday near the Mumbra Bypass in Thane after he snatched a constable’s gun and fired at a police officer in an attempt to escape. The police then took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Sanjay initially served in the Mumbai Police and is now part of the Special Investigation Team formed by the state government to probe the Badlapur sexual assault case. He faced an inquiry and suspension after an accused murderer, Vijay Palande, escaped from police custody in 2012. According to reports, he faced another inquiry when he exchanged fire with a police officer after getting drunk at a bar.

Pradeep Sharma in films

NDTV reported that Sanjay was featured in the Netflix docuseries “Mumbai Mafia: Police vs. The Underworld“. He was part of the team that headed the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Thane Crime Branch. This team was credited with arresting underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar in an extortion case in 2017. Additionally, Sharma was the subject of the 2014 Marathi crime thriller “Rege“, in which actor Mahesh Manjrekar portrayed him.

Earlier this year, Sharma was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the Bombay High Court for the fake encounter of Ramnarayan Gupta, who was an alleged close aide of gangster Chhota Rajan, in 2006.

Shooting of the Badlapur rape case accused

Akshay Shinde, the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case, was arrested by the police five days after two minor girls informed their parents about the assault, which took place on school premises in Badlapur town in the Thane district. The shooting incident happened when officers from Badlapur went to Taloja Jail to take Akshay into custody in a new rape and assault case filed by his first wife. When the police reached the Mumbra Bypass in Thane, he snatched a gun and fired at the officers in an attempt to flee, leading Senior Inspector Sanjay Shinde to shoot him dead.











