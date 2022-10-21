Cops Claim Woman Is Lying

Ghaziabad: In a fresh tune of events, the Ghaziabad Police have claimed that the woman in the gang rape case was lying. According to the cops, the alleged gang rape has turned out to be false as the woman was lying to frame the men owing to a property dispute.Also Read – UP Woman Shackled in Chain For 36 Years For This Reason

Meerut range IG Praveen Kumar today said, “The woman colluded with a man named Azad to cook up a false story to implicate the accused in an ongoing property dispute. Police have arrested Azad, the main kingpin, and his accomplices, Gaurav and Afzal. Cops have also seized an Alto car used in the conspiracy.” Also Read – 8-Year-Old Girl Raped by School Teacher, Manager in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

WATCH: GHAZIABAD POLICE CLAIM THAT THE WOMAN WAS LYING

The Ghaziabad gangrape story of a Delhi woman being abducted, gang-raped and a rod being inserted in her private part was found to be false. As per police, the story was concocted by the woman and her friends to frame rivals in a property dispute. pic.twitter.com/HXn5uBDxoM — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 20, 2022

Police said three people who helped the woman with the plan have been arrested and she is also likely to face action. Also Read – UP: 19-Year-Old Killed For Ties With Married Woman In Muzaffarnagar

The incident came to light on October 18 when the woman was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and tortured by 5 men in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. She was found lying in a sack with her hands and legs tied on the road. The victim was reportedly returning from Ghaziabad after celebrating her brother’s birthday. While she was waiting for the bus, a Scorpio approached the woman and five men dragged her into it. They took her to a secluded place and allegedly raped her.

The suspicion arose when the mobile signal tracking showed that one of her friends had switched off his phone right at the spot where she was found, near Ashram Road that connects Ghaziabad with Delhi.

The police also claimed that the woman when taken to a Ghaziabad hospital; refused to undergo a medical test. She did not undergo medical examination even at a hospital in Meerut. Upon her insistence, the woman was taken to GTB hospital in Delhi where her medical examination was done. Doctors at Delhi’s GTB Hospital later denied that she had any internal injury.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had taken suo-moto cognizance regarding the incident.