‘Copy Paste Of EU Report’ – Google Vs CCI Reaches NCLAT. Hearing To Take Place Today

New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), the quasi-judicial body incorporated to deal with corporate disputes that are of civil nature, will today, Wednesday, hear an appeal filed by Google LLC. contesting the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) order imposing a fine of ₹1337 crore on the tech company for alleged violations in the android mobile ecosystem.

The hearing has been scheduled for 10:30 am IST at the principal bench of NCLAT in Delhi. The hearing will be presided by Justice Rakesh Kumar and technical member Alok Srivastava. Google will be represented by counsels Toshit Shandilya and Ravisekhar Nair.

The CCI on October 2022 imposed Rs 1,337.76 crore fine on Google for “abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in relation to Android mobile devices”. The competition watchdog had also directed Google to desist from such activities in the future.

Google, on the other hand, in its filing to the NCLAT said that the CCI’s investigation unit “copy-pasted extensively from a European Commission decision, deploying evidence from Europe that was not examined in India,” said a Reuters report. “There are more than 50 instances of copy-pasting, in some cases ‘word-for-word’, and the watchdog erroneously dismissed the issue. The Commission failed to conduct an impartial, balanced, and legally sound investigation … Google’s mobile app distribution practices are pro-competitive and not unfair/ exclusionary,” Google added, as per the Reuters report.

It is expected that Google will press for a stay order if not quashing the CCI’s order altogether.



