WICHITA FALLS, Texas

Jan. 20, 2026

GLP-1



CoreAge Rx (PRNewsfoto/CoreAge Rx)



GLP-1

GLP-1

GLP-1

/PRNewswire/ —, a leading telehealth pharmacy specializing in personalized medication services, today announced a strategic New Year’s expansion of its compoundedweight management program. The expansion provides increased access to compounded tirzepatide and semaglutide, perfectly timed to support Americans pursuing their 2026 health and wellness resolutions.As millions of Americans set ambitious weight loss goals for the new year, CoreAge Rx’s expansion addresses surging demand for accessible, affordablemedications. Many patients face barriers including cost, insurance limitations, and ongoing supply shortages of brand-name medications. “The start of a new year represents a powerful moment for change, and we’re seeing unprecedented interest in medically supported weight management solutions,” said Ella Jones, spokesperson for CoreAge Rx. “Our expansion is designed to meet patients where they are—ready to commit to their health goals but facing significant access barriers. We’re ensuring that 2026 is the year when effective weight management becomes truly accessible.” CoreAge Rx’s timing is strategic. Research shows January marks the peak period for health-related goal setting, with weight loss ranking among top New Year’s resolutions. However, many individuals struggle to maintain momentum due to challenges in accessing affordable treatment options. CoreAge Rx’s compoundedmedications—prepared by licensed pharmacy partners to rigorous regulatory standards—provide an alternative pathway combining medical efficacy with practical accessibility. The company’s comprehensive telehealth model allows patients to complete consultations, receive prescriptions, and manage ongoing treatment entirely online. This approach eliminates traditional barriers for individuals balancing demanding schedules, family responsibilities, and limited access to specialized in-person providers. As part of the New Year’s expansion,is enhancing its digital platform, strengthening patient education resources, and optimizing fulfillment processes to ensure consistent medication availability during peak demand. The company remains committed to competitive pricing and flexible shipping options. “We’re celebrating our patients’ commitment to themselves,” Jones added. “Our expansion ensures we’re ready to support every individual who’s decided that 2026 is their year for meaningful, sustainable change.” For more information about CoreAge Rx’s compoundedprograms or to begin your 2026 wellness journey, visit. SOURCE CoreAge Rx