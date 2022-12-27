Coronavirus Case Spike? Know All Covid-19 Guidelines in India

Planning to travel or celebrate new years in public, take a look at the Covid-19 guidelines in India. Watch Video
Know All Covid-19 Guidelines in India: Union Health Ministry and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Indians to mask up and maintain social distancing, especially when in crowded places like airports, railway stations, metros, metro stations, etc. PM Modi has also urged vulnerable and those elderly to take their booster dose as soon as possible to prevent any infection. Watch video to know about all the covid-19 guidelines in India.
Published Date: December 27, 2022 6:18 PM IST
