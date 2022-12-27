National

Coronavirus Case Spike? Know All Covid-19 Guidelines in India

admin
25Views
Read Time:49 Second


Planning to travel or celebrate new years in public, take a look at the Covid-19 guidelines in India. Watch Video

Know All Covid-19 Guidelines in India: Union Health Ministry and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Indians to mask up and maintain social distancing, especially when in crowded places like airports, railway stations, metros, metro stations, etc. PM Modi has also urged vulnerable and those elderly to take their booster dose as soon as possible to prevent any infection. Watch video to know about all the covid-19 guidelines in India.




Published Date: December 27, 2022 6:18 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories