Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC Issues COVID Advisory For All Ahead of Festive Season

Mumbai Coronavirus Latest Update: Keeping in mind the upcoming festivals and cultural gatherings, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday issued COVID advisory and asked the citizens to adhere to guidelines during the upcoming festive season to prevent a spike in cases. The advisory from the BMC comes as Diwali and a few other festivals will be celebrated over the next fortnight.

In the meantime, the Maharashtra health department has also cautioned that COVID cases might spike up during winters and the festive season is new variants such as BA.2.3.20 and BQ.1 reported from the state.

The development comes as Mumbai witnessed an upward trend in daily COVID-19 cases in the second week of October.

Check full list of guidelines from BMC

In the COVID advisory, the BMC asked citizens to get vaccinated against the viral infection, if not done so till now.

The BMC also asked all to get booster dose, and wear face masks in crowded places and follow other COVID protocols.

The BMC said the festival season is a critical period as there can be a tendency to ignore COVID protocols during festivals due to large gatherings.

The BMC advised citizens to get themselves tested immediately if they develop symptoms of the respiratory infection.

The BMC also asked the people to avoid close contact with symptomatic coronavirus patients.

The BMC asked them to wash hands frequently, maintain good ventilation indoors, wear face masks at crowded places, cover nose and mouth with handkerchief/tissue paper while sneezing and coughing.

The BMC said people having difficulty in breathing, immunocompromised patients and those who have recently visited countries where the coronavirus infection is prevalent, should seek immediate medical advice.

Saying that the COVID cases registered an uptick in Mumbai in the second week of October, the BMC said new sub-variants of Omicron — BQ.1 (US variant), BA.2.3.20 apart from XBB, which is a recombinant of BA.2.75 and BJ.1 — have been detected in Maharashtra.

Corona cases in Mumbai: Mumbai on Tuesday reported 128 new coronavirus infections and zero pandemic-related fatalities. With latest infections, coronavirus case tally in the city went up to 11,52,704, and death toll to 19,738. Mumbai on Monday reported 96 new cases and zero fatalities. As many as 4,030 coronavirus tests were conducted since Monday evening, taking the total of tests done so far to 1,84,01,341.